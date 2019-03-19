Healthy Laughter Spartanburg 2019 utilizes a live stand-up comedy event to help promote healthcare and healthy lifestyle choices to the surrounding community.

The event takes place Saturday, March 30 From 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Chapman Cultural Center. Proceeds will benefit a local non-profit organization as well as a scholarship fund for local high school students.

It will be a three-part event, which includes:

Healthy Talk with a panel of renowned physicians, hosted by Sybil Wilkes from the Tom Joyner Morning Show; 6 pm: Healthy Laughter comedy show featuring award-winning christian comedian Akintunde (BET, TBN, TBS), comedian Toney Tone (BET, BounceTV, Universal Soul Circus) and comedian Nikita B (BounceTV, Internet Sensation). General Admission – $10 V.I.P. Tickets – $15 (includes preferred seating, special gift, meet and greet with comedians and photo-op) Youth Tickets (17 and younger)- $5

To purchase tickets, visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org or go directly to the Chapman Cultural Center box office.

If there are any questions, please reach out to the program co-chair, Link April Kelly-Drummond at [email protected], (864) 504-9003, or the programs co-chair, Link Rachel Fowler-Gist at [email protected], (864) 597-8650.