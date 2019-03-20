Hub City Press and Cinelle Barnes to Publish Anthology

Hub City is set to publish memoirist Cinelle Barnes’s New Writers of Color on the American South, an anthology of twenty writers’ experiences living, working, and writing in “the New South.”

The anthology examines issues of sex, gender, academia, family, immigration, health, social justice, sports, music, and more. Contributors include Kiese Laymon, Devi Laskar, Jennifer Hope Choi, Natalia Sylvester, Latria Graham, Christena Cleveland, Toni Jensen, among others.

Cinelle Barnes is an essayist, memoirist, and educator from Manila, Philippines, a recipient of fellowships and scholarships from Kundiman and Voices of the Nations Arts, and the writer-in-residence at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. She received an MFA from Converse College. Her work has appeared in Catapult, Buzzfeed, Literary Hub, Hyphen, The Margins, and TAYO, among others. Her debut memoir, Monsoon Mansion (May 2018, Little A), received a Booklist Starred Review. Her essay collection, Malaya, arrives in October 2019.

Visit hubcity.org or call 864-577-9349 for additional information.