Music She Wrote: A Celebration of Female Composers and Performers is Tonight!

The Spartanburg Philharmonic is rounding out this year’s Espresso series and celebrating Women’s History Month by showcasing some of the phenomenal women who have helped shape classical music.

The one-hour concert will begin at 6:30 pm on Friday, March 29 at the Chapman Cultural Center. The doors will open at 5:30 pm for a happy hour reception that will include free beverages and food sponsored by Ciclops Cidery and Brewery, Spartanburg Marriott and Palmetto Palate. The Philharmonic’s famous limited-edition beer and wine glasses will make their regular appearance as a keepsake for attendees as well.

“The Philharmonic aims to be more representative of Spartanburg and that includes the women in our musical community,” says Kathryn Boucher, the Spartanburg Philharmonic Executive Director. “This concert, showcasing our female musicians and female composers, is a baby step towards a larger commitment towards equality.”

From Fanny Mendelssohn who wrote during a time when society was not ready to embrace women’s music as equally significant to their male counterparts, to Florence Price, the first African American woman to have her music played by a major orchestra, to recent Pulitzer prize winning Caroline Shaw, these compositions will inspire, invigorate and transport you throughout the ages and allow some deep reflection.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by telephone — (864) 542-2787 — or in person at Chapman’s box office Monday-Friday afternoons. Tickets are also available anytime online at SpartanburgPhilharmonic.org/espresso.

The Spartanburg Philharmonic’s mission is to enrich, inspire and educate through live performances of high-quality music. Founded in 1948, the Spartanburg Philharmonic is comprised of professional musicians from diverse backgrounds who form an ensemble capable of performing a variety of musical styles and repertoire. This year, we celebrate our 90th anniversary season. Visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org for additional information.