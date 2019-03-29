Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

This Sunday’s featured performer is Tim Bethea. Tim performs acoustic, soul-driven folk songs with dynamics at the forefront of his performance. Whether it’s light dinner music or entertaining a room full of party-seekers, Tim caters to the young and formerly young with a blend of oldies and recent hits. His original music sits comfortably next to his wide array of cover material. It’s rhythmic, as well as melodic, and features snippets of familiar songs to keep audiences engaged. You are sure to be entertained by this master of atmosphere!

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.