The Greenville Drive’s Opening Night at Fluor Field is Next Thursday!

The Greenville Drive will kick off the 2019 season with Opening Night presented by TD Bank on Thursday, April 4. First pitch is at 7:05 pm as the Drive take on the West Virginia Power, an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Thursday night is also the first Dollar Drink Night of the 2019 season! Fans over 21 are invited to the 500 Club for $1 Keystone Light and $2 SweetWater 420, the April Beer of the Month. The 500 Club is the premier hangout spot in downtown Greenville for young professionals with great views of baseball and Downtown, plus a menu filled with a variety of shareable food options.

Dollar Drink Night also includes $1 Pepsi products available at all Fluor Field concession stands.

Fans are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 pm to be in their seats for the pregame ceremonies, which will include full team introductions as well as the premiere of the Drive’s new pump-up video.

Tickets are available now for Opening Night presented by TD Bank. Get yours today by visiting the Main Street Box Office, by calling (864) 240-4528 or by visiting the ticketing website.