Wofford Makes History With NCAA Tournament Win

Wofford College men's basketball players on the court.
Wofford College

The Wofford College men’s basketball team earned their first NCAA Tournament win in school history with an 84-68 victory over Seton Hall.

Wofford led by as many as 16 points in the first half and rallied in the second half with an impressive 25-8 run to seal the win.

The team will face Kentucky on Saturday, and the winner of that game will advance to the Sweet 16.

The Terriers, who were seeded No. 7 in the Midwest Region, grabbed the highest seed for a Southern Conference team since 1979. This is Wofford’s fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and third in Jacksonville (2010, 2015).

Visit www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch and www.wofford.edu to follow the rest of action.