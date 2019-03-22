Wofford Makes History With NCAA Tournament Win

The Wofford College men’s basketball team earned their first NCAA Tournament win in school history with an 84-68 victory over Seton Hall.

Wofford led by as many as 16 points in the first half and rallied in the second half with an impressive 25-8 run to seal the win.

The team will face Kentucky on Saturday, and the winner of that game will advance to the Sweet 16.

The Terriers, who were seeded No. 7 in the Midwest Region, grabbed the highest seed for a Southern Conference team since 1979. This is Wofford’s fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and third in Jacksonville (2010, 2015).

Visit www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch and www.wofford.edu to follow the rest of action.