City Council Hears Update on ‘Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful’ Effort

At their recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council heard an update on the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful” initiative.

A project of the One Spartanburg plan, the effort seeks to beautify gateways into Spartanburg, establish community clean-up days, and includes an education and community awareness around roadside litter and illegal dumping. The project aims to become an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

Also at the meeting, council voted 6-0 (Council member Sterling Anderson was absent due to illness) to pass a final reading on an amendment to the city’s nuisance ordinance to include sound created by the collection of commercial solid waste between the hours 9:00 pm and 7:00 am. The new rule includes proscribed penalties for those fined, with the first offense including a written warning, second offense including a $250 fine, and third offense including a $500 fine. Penalties could also include suspension and ultimate revocation of a city business license to habitual offenders of the new ordinance.

For more from the recent city council meeting, see the full video and roundup of the live tweets below.

Tweets from Spartanburg City Council meeting, April 8, 2019

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.