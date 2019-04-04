Converse College Launches Co-Ed Undergraduate Degree Completion Program in Greenville

Adults in the Upstate area who started college but never finished their degree have the opportunity to complete it through a new program offered by Converse College at the University Center in Greenville (UCG).

Converse College’s coeducational Degree Completion Program will start in June and is accepting applications now. Leading to a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration, the program is co-ed and is open to students who have previously earned at least 48 hours of undergraduate college credits from an accredited institution.

The program’s hybrid approach combines face-to-face learning and select online coursework. It is designed specifically for working adults, and most students should be able to complete it within two years. Converse plans to add additional degree options to the program in the future.

“We believe this program will make an important and positive impact on our Upstate area workforce, providing both individuals and employers with skill sets they need and tying directly into our communities’ goals to advance educational attainment of our citizens. It is an excellent fit with Converse’s academic strengths and we are thrilled to make it available through the University Center in Greenville,” said Converse President Krista Newkirk.

Converse works collaboratively with UCG to design programs that best serve the Upstate market and complement offerings by other colleges at UCG. “Major employers within Greater Greenville and the Upstate of South Carolina region are prospering and growing; and, to facilitate and enable that growth, they have broadly identified the expanding need for employees with high-quality bachelor’s degrees in Business,” said David Taylor, CEO, and president of UCG. “This need presents a major bachelor’s completion and employment opportunity for the over 40,000 citizens in Greenville County, and more throughout the Upstate, who have some college but no degree and for those citizens with an associate degree. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, on average in the United States, a person who holds a bachelor’s degree earns 53% more than a person with some college and no degree. Converse’s new program is an outstanding pathway for citizens to complete their bachelor’s degree and increase employment and advancement opportunities. ”

Converse has rapidly expanded its offerings at UCG since opening its alternate location there last summer. In January, the college announced the addition of a doctorate in professional leadership – the first doctoral degree in the college’s history – with cohorts at both UCG and on campus in Spartanburg. With the addition of the Degree Completion Program, Converse now offers undergraduate, master’s level and doctoral programs through UCG.

Converse’s degree offerings at UCG now include the Undergraduate Degree Completion Program leading to a BA in Business Administration, the MAT in Early Childhood Education, the Master in Marriage and Family Therapy (beginning this fall) and the Doctorate in Professional Leadership (beginning this fall). All Converse programs at UCG are open to both men and women.

More information and the online application is available at www.converse.edu/greenville.