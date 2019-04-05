2019 Hub City Hog Fest

Hub City Hog Fest, a BBQ festival that benefits Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, returns to downtown Spartanburg on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6.

The City of Spartanburg will block off several roads downtown around Morgan Square to accommodate the dozens of cook teams that will compete in this annual BBQ competition.

On Friday, April 5, entrance into the event from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm is FREE. After 5:00 pm, wristbands must be purchased for $5 each. On Saturday, April 6, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm, $5 wristbands must be purchased. Children 10 and under are admitted free.

There will be chicken wing samples from the competition teams available from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday evening. The samples of the competition teams’ barbecue and ribs are only available from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday.

Vendors will be on site selling BBQ all weekend. Hog Bucks must be used to purchase food from vendors and to sample BBQ from competition teams (while supplies last).

2019 Hog Fest Teams BASTIE BOYZ – William Cribb – Spartanburg, SC (3rd Year) Better BBQ – Gerald Ledbetter – Charlotte, NC (1st Year) Bro-B-Que – Jerry Ellis – Inman, SC (1st Year) Bucky’s BBQ – Wayne Preston – Greenville, SC (5th Year) Buds BBQ Shack – Andy Hethington – Spartanburg, SC (7th Year) Carolina Drum Line – Kevin Sullivan – Gaffney, SC (5th Year) Certified Meatheads – Walker Stockley – Clover, SC (7th Year) Chicka-Piga-Moo – Ronnie Bishop – Greenwood, SC (1st Year) Chow BBQ – Wes Davis – Asheville, NC (3rd Year) Dozed & B’Qued – Jared Rikard – Spartanburg, SC (3rd Year) exQs Us – Brandon Hathaway – Simpsonville, SC (1st Year) Game of Bones – Travis Gregg – Spartanburg, SC (2nd Year) Hanging Smoke BBQ – Scott Isler – Boiling Springs, SC (5th Year) HORNS BBQ – Greg Ray – Greer, SC (4th Year) In the Army Que – Tony Sadler – Charlotte, NC (6th Year) J&C BBQ – Jamie Mintz – Spartanburg, SC (1st Year) John’s All Smoked Up BBQ – John Keener – Boiling Springs, SC (3rd Year) JW Cooks: Smoke ‘em if you Got ‘em – Jason Wallace – Inman, SC (1st Year) Lide’s Pride – Clay Williams – Greenville, SC (2nd Year) Limp Brizkit – Max Gravlee – Greenville, SC (5th Year) L J’s BBQ and Catering – Lee Greer – Spartanburg, SC (7th Year) Notorious P.I.G. – Justin Knauff – Spartanburg, SC (1st Year) Off the Grill BBQ – Seth Vaughn – Simpsonville, SC (1st Year) Old School BBQ – Termaine Williams – Spartanburg, SC (4th Year) Piglet Enemy – Jeff Martin – Moore, SC (5th Year) Pimp My Pig BBQ – Dean Price – Leesville, SC (1st Year) Pork Fat Rules Barbeque & Catering – Luke Pye – Inman, SC (7th Year) Revive BBQ – Chad Geary – Boiling Springs, SC (1st Year) Skyline BBQ – Rob Harris – Campobello, SC (1st Year) Smokey & The Bandits – Ray Frye – Roebuck, SC (1st Year) Smokin’ Han’s – Hannah Grant – Spartanburg, SC (1st Year) Southern Way / Water Solutions – Frank Jackson – Spartanburg, SC (7th Year) Squealy Dan – Ben Flack / West Jones – Greenville, SC (2nd Year) Sweet Meat BBQ – Jeff Smith – Moore, SC (2nd Year) Swine-Os – Grey Threadgill – Spartanburg, SC (3rd Year) Team RBQ – Ryan Mabus – Roebuck, SC (2nd Year) The Carolina Cookers – Kenneth (K.W.) Walden – Spartanburg, SC (1st Year) The Crooked Boar – Eddie Crook – Greer, SC (1st Year) The Hog Mafia – Morris Gray – Easley, SC – (4th Year) The Saucy Pig BBQ- James Davila – Greenville, SC (4th Year) Thin-Que-Line BBQ – Joey Guffey – Duncan, SC (1st Year) This Little Piggy Went to Ciclops – Michael Millen / Will Beeker – Spartanburg, SC (1st Year) Ultimate Tailgaters BBQ – Chris Fulmer – Aiken, SC (2nd Year) Up All Knight BBQ – Ryan Lockwood – Simpsonville, SC (3rd Year) Upstate BBQ Group – Monier Abusaft – Spartanburg, SC (5th Year)

Visit www.hubcityhogfest.com for additional information.