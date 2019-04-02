John Lane Hosts In Conversation Event With Drew Lanham

Writers John Lane and Drew Lanham will be in conversation at Hub City Bookshop on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 pm. The two will discuss Lane’s new book, Neighborhood Hawks: A Year Following Wild Birds, and the relaunch of Lanham’s Sparrow Envy by Hub City Press.

A book signing will follow the talk.

John Lane – Neighborhood Hawks: A Year Following Wild Birds

After reading J. A. Baker’s fifty-year-old British nature classic The Peregrine, John Lane found himself an ocean away, stalking resident red-shouldered hawks in his neighborhood in Spartanburg, South Carolina. What he observed was very different from what Baker deduced from a decade of chronicling the lives of those brooding migratory raptors. Baker imagined a species on the brink of extinction because of the use of agricultural chemicals on European farms. A half century later in America, Lane found the red-shouldered hawks to be a stable Anthropocene species adapted to life along the waterways of a suburban nation.

Lane watched the hawks for a full year and along the way made a pledge to himself: Anytime he heard or saw the noisy, nonmigratory hawks in his neighborhood, he would drop whatever he was doing and follow them on foot, on bike, or in his truck. The almanac that results from this discipline considers many questions any practiced amateur naturalist would ask, such as where and when will the hawks nest, what do they eat, what are their greatest threats, and what exactly are they communicating through those constant multinoted cries? Lane’s year following the hawks also led him to try to answer what would become the most complex question of all: why his heart, like Baker’s, goes out so fully to wild things.

John Lane teaches at Wofford College where is director of the college’s Goodall Environmental Studies Center. He is the author of a dozen books of poetry and prose, including Coyotes Settle the South, Abandoned Quarry: New & Selected Poems, Fate Moreland’s Widow, Circling Home, and The Dead Father Poems. He has won numerous awards, including Poetry Book of the Year by Southeastern Independent Booksellers Alliance SIBA in 2012 for Abandoned Quarry. In 2014 he was inducted into the South Carolina Academy of Authors. He, with his wife Betsy Teter, is one of the co-founders of the Hub City Writers Project.

Drew Lanham – Sparrow Envy

Sparrow Envy is renown naturalist Drew Lanham’s first collection of poems. The chapbook explores his obsession with birds and all things wild and is being relaunched by Hub City Press.

A widely published author and award-nominated poet, Drew Lanham writes about his experiences as a birder, hunter and “wild, wandering soul.” Lanham is a member of the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, South Carolina Audubon, Aldo Leopold Foundation, BirdNote and the American Birding Association. He is also an inaugural fellow of the Audubon-Toyota Together Green initiative, a 2016 National Science Teachers Association Brandwein Fellow and a member of the advisory council for the North American Association of Environmental Education.

Visit hubcity.org/events/2019/john-lane-in-conversation-with-drew-lanham/ for additional information.