Multi-Pack Expanding Current Upstate Facility

Multi-Pack has announced plans to grow its existing Upstate operations. The company’s $16.3 million investment is projected to create 72 new jobs.

Multi-Pack is a contract packager and manufacturer to some of the most recognizable brands in the consumer, over-the-counter drug and medical device markets with locations in Greenville, S.C. and Mt. Prospect, Ill. Employing more than 300 workers, the company offers turnkey solutions with chemical blending services, in-house microbiology and chemistry labs.

Currently located at 4611 Dairy Drive in Greenville, S.C., Multi-Pack will be expanding its production and sales operations by moving into a 125,000-square-foot facility at the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center. The new operations are expected to be completely online by the fourth quarter of 2019, and hiring is expected to begin in early 2020. Those interested in joining the Multi-Pack team should visit www.multipacksolutions.com for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $150,000 Set Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs associated with infrastructure improvements.

“We are very pleased and excited about the opportunity to partner with the state of South Carolina and Greenville County in the expansion of our operations,” said Multi-Pack President Steve Crass. “We have been part of the Greenville community for more than 25 years and believe this investment will be beneficial for us, demonstrating our commitment to the community. We are excited to be making this new investment in the Greenville area and look forward to building on our past successes, walking into a bright future together.”