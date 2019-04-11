Poetry in Conversation With Andrew Dally and Patrick Whitfill This Friday

Poets Andrew Dally and Patrick Whitfill will be in conversation at Spartanburg County Public Library HQ for National Poetry Month on Friday, April 12 at 7:00 pm.

Andrew Dally’s All the Times We Passed McDonald’s Between Chapel Hill and Tuxedo, North Carolina is the winner of the 2018 NMP/DIAGRAM chapbook contest.

“Andrew Dally’s poems turn the ubiquitous McDonald’s in the American landscape into touchstone, into rhythm, via a language that feels brand new,” writes poet Melissa Ginsberg. “Like a perfect playlist for a long road trip, this book fuses disparate elements to build a moving, intimate mythology for our time.”

Andrew Dally writes code and poetry in Spartanburg, SC. His first chapbook, All the Times We Passed McDonald’s Between Chapel Hill and Tuxedo, North Carolina (New Michigan Press 2019), won the DIAGRAM chapbook prize. Previously, he was a Writer-in-Residence at Hub City Writers Project and the Editor of Yalobusha Review.

Patrick Whitfill’s poems appear or will appear in The Threepenny Review, Kenyon Review Online, Boston Review, West Branch, Cutbank, Colorado Review and many other journals. His earned his PhD from Texas Tech in 2008, and since then has served as the Hub City Writer’s Project Writer-in-Residence, worked as a bartender in numerous Spartanburg restaurants, done some copy-editing, and, most recently, teaches as an Assistant Professor at Wofford College.

Please visit hubcity.org/events/2019/poetry-in-conversation-with-andrew-dally-and-patrick-whitfill-at-spartanburg-library-hq/ for additional information on this event.