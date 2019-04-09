Spartanburg County Celebrates National Library Week

April is a very special month for libraries: The second week is National Library Week, and all of April is School Library Month.

The origin of National Library Week can be traced back to when The American Library Association and the American Book Publishers joined together in 1954 to create the National Book Committee. The committee’s goal was to encourage people to read. They also believed if more people started to read they would support and use libraries.

“Libraries = Strong Communities,” the theme of this year’s National Library Week campaign, celebrates the many ways libraries support their communities. From education to job resources to lifelong learning, libraries provide free access to the programming and services you need to reach your potential and grow as a leader.

Over the last several years the Spartanburg County Public Libraries has embraced National Library Week and has used the time as an opportunity to run their very own promotional campaigns that encourage residents of Spartanburg County to explore all the library system has to offer.

Your library system offers everything from books, DVDs and magazines to ebooks, downloadable books and graphic novels. It also offers a wide variety of programs for children, tweens, teens and adults as well as meeting rooms and even homebound and bookmobile services for those that can’t make it into a branch library location.

Visit www.infodepot.org/Events/National-Library-Week for additional information on events and programs being highlighted this week.

Copy partially written by Danna Bell.