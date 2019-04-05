Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The featured performer on Sunday, April 7 is Patrick Lopez. Patrick is a south Florida musician and entertainer. His rhythmically charged trumpet solos, featuring unique and spontaneous melodic fragments combined seamlessly with more traditional bebop runs show that he’s done his homework. And it’s that intense dedication to music that has given him the opportunity to perform with some incredible names in the world of music, including Kontrol, Tony Tatis, Alex Leon, Tito Nieves, Edwin Rivera, Jerry Rivera, and La Grand Union.

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

