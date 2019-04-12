SYT Presents Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook

Everyone’s favorite kindergartner returns to the Chapman Cultural Center stage with an all new story, April 12-13, when Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!

When someone steals Junie B’s new furry mittens, she decides it is okay to keep a wonderful pen of many colors that she finds. It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook…or is she? This hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series will have families laughing and smiling from start to finish.

Ahsha Daniels will return as guest director for SYT’s season closer. Daniels has previously guest directed Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

“Junie B. Jones is a household favorite for kids of all ages, and this stage adaptation will have audiences laughing just as loud as the books,” says Spartanburg Youth Theatre Director Adam Sanders. “In addition to being fun for everyone, this show teaches valuable lessons about telling the truth and treating others with kindness. I can’t think of a better way to end our season.”

The cast and crew of Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook is made up of local youth in grades 3 -12, supporting the Spartanburg Youth Theatre’s mission of producing theatre “by youth, for youth.”

This show is appropriate for all ages.

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook plays at the Chapman Cultural Center on April 12 at 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm and April 13 at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, and can be purchased by phone at (864) 542-2787 or online at www.chapmanculturalcenter.org.

A 20% group discount is available for groups of 10 or more. Call the Spartanburg Youth Theatre office at (864) 585-8278 for more information or log onto the SYT website at www.spartanburgyouththeatre.com.