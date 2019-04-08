Tax Returns Are Due Monday, April 15

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) and the IRS are reminding individuals that state and federal returns are due April 15, 2019.

The SCDOR is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically. “It’s faster, more accurate, and the safest method of filing,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “Last year, 89% of South Carolinians filed electronically. We hope to exceed that number this year.”

Five things to know for the 2019 filing season:

Filing electronically is the fastest and most secure way to file. Processing your return and refund is expected to take 6-8 weeks. Fighting fraud to protect taxpayer dollars is a priority for both agencies. State and federal returns are due April 15, 2019. Check your refund status at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Filing electronically saves you time and money, plus:

Automatic calculations reduce the chance of errors;

Systematic checkpoints ensure your return is complete before submission; and

We receive your return sooner.

Many South Carolinians are eligible to file online for free using easy-to-use tax preparation software. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to view all of your filing options.

Expecting a refund? Processing may take 6-8 weeks.

Return and refund processing is expected to take 6-8 weeks from February 4 or the date you file, whichever is later. This allows time for the SCDOR to use all available tools to check for fraud and protect your refund. “We’re going to make every effort to issue refunds as quickly and securely as possible, so the right taxpayer ends up with the right refund amount,” said Powell.

Make sure you have all W2s, 1099s, and other withholding information before filing your return because year-end pay stub information may not match what your employer reports to the SCDOR. When the information you provide does not match your employer’s information, it slows down your return and refund.

Stay informed:

Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest news, tax tips, and available taxpayer resources.