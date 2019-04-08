United Community Bank Celebrates Opening of New Downtown Office

United Community Bank is pleased to announce the opening of its new location at the intersection of East Main and South Pine in downtown Spartanburg.

The new branch occupies 7,500 square feet across two floors in the corner position of United Community Plaza, a new multi-tenant development that will provide a gateway into downtown Spartanburg from the east side of the city.

“United Community Bank is dedicated to Spartanburg, and we are excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the momentum seen here,” said Lynn Harton, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Banks, Inc. “Being in Spartanburg makes us a better bank – and we hope that this investment helps in a small way to continue the development of Spartanburg’s downtown into one of the best in the Southeast. We thank the Spartanburg community for their partnership and support and look forward to strengthening our relationship in the years to come.”

The 1.7-acre site includes a multi-use retail building and more than 100 on-site parking spaces. The bank occupies the corner position of the approximately 19,000 square foot building. Casual seating spaces are located throughout the office and a community room and kitchen are available for community organizations to use. The facility also includes two remote drive-thru teller lines and an ATM. The new location will have bankers that can assist with mortgages, commercial lending and all retail transactions. The team consists of the bankers from United’s previous two Spartanburg branches at 1544 E. Main Street and 101 W. John Street. Additional tenants of the building will be announced at a later date.

“We have been honored for the opportunity to bring this development vision to fruition,” said Kimberly Mode, President of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties for United Community Bank. “This is not just a bank – it’s a community gathering place. The team here has served this community for decades and is thrilled to continue doing so in this new location. Seeing this project to completion has been a wonderful experience and could not have been done without the help of our dedicated community partners.”

A federal style grand staircase and a 10-foot, two-tiered chandelier, both designed by James Moseley and crafted by The Heirloom Companies, are two of the key design elements of the branch. The Heirloom Companies were recognized for outstanding craftsmanship of both pieces of metalwork by the National Ornamental & Miscellaneous Metals Association (NOMMA). The company earned a bronze award for the staircase and a gold award for the chandelier. Representatives from Heirloom presented the awards to United Community Bank at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 27.

The weathered floors, high ceilings and exquisite ironwork that are found throughout the office were deliberate design decisions and pay homage to Spartanburg’s rich textile history and banking from the early 1900’s. United Community Bank partnered with Guy Harris of Spencer/Hines Properties and Willow Flats to envision the project. Equip Studio designed the facility and Harper Corporation served as the general contractor for the project.