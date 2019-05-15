Bestselling Author Michelle Gable to Visit Hub City Bookshop

Bestselling author Michelle Gable will visit Hub City Bookshop (all the way from California!) on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:00 pm to discuss her recent novel, The Summer I Met Jack.

Join the Hub City community for wine, a discussion about the book, and a signing afterward.

In The Summer I Met Jack, New York Times bestselling author Michelle Gable imagines the affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark – and the child they may have had.

Based on a real story – in 1950, a young, beautiful Polish refugee arrives in Hyannisport, Massachusetts to work as a maid for one of the wealthiest families in America. Alicia is at once dazzled by the large and charismatic family, in particular the oldest son, a rising politician named Jack.

Alicia and Jack are soon engaged, but his domineering father forbids the marriage. And so, Alicia trades Hyannisport for Hollywood, and eventually Rome. She dates famous actors and athletes and royalty, including Gary Cooper, Kirk Douglas, and Katharine Hepburn, all the while staying close with Jack. A decade after they meet, on the eve of Jack’s inauguration as the thirty-fifth President of the United States, the two must confront what they mean to each other.

The Summer I Met Jack is based on the fascinating real life of Alicia Corning Clark, a woman who J. Edgar Hoover insisted was paid by the Kennedys to keep quiet, not only about her romance with Jack Kennedy, but also a baby they may have had together.

Please visit hubcity.org/events/2019/michelle-gable-reading-between-the-wines/ for additional information.