BMW Charity Pro-Am 2019

The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation takes place June 3 – 9, 2019. Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley will return as the host courses this year.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of production of BMW automobiles in Upstate South Carolina for the global market, so it is an exciting time for us, the tournament and its beneficiaries,” said Max Metcalf, secretary/treasurer, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. “The tournament is a great event for our community that allows us to give back to these four charities and others through the Birdie for Charity program. Additionally, tournament week is an ideal time to show off the Upstate and host potential clients and perspective customers, reward employees, and even be part of the excitement through sponsorship, playing and volunteer opportunities.”

The 2019 tournament will follow a modified format to feature an amateur and celebrity cut at the conclusion of 36 holes after all contestants in the field complete 18 holes at both courses.

“The new Pro-Am format provides a great product for our amateurs and celebrities, and we are excited to offer a memorable week for fans, sponsors and players as we continue to grow one of the Web.com Tour’s longest-running events,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley have tremendous histories with our tournament and have been great partners of the Tour, and we are thrilled to be returning to each course.”

Four local charities that will benefit from this wonderful event. Since 2001, the tournament has donated more than $13 million to numerous charities across the Upstate.

The four charities that will benefit from this year’s tournament are:

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg provides nutritious meals, services and fellowship to the frail and homebound citizens in Spartanburg County. Mobile Meals proves 1,200 seniors a nutritious meal each weekday using 130 volunteers to deliver the meal to their home. Wellness checks are provided by volunteers and staff. Mobile Meals is much more than a meal. It provides nourishment for the mind, body and soul. Mobile Meals delivers love, compassion and hope to those in need.

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Upstate (formerly Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital)

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Upstate serves as the region’s source for pediatric care. Board-certified physicians in multiple pediatric subspecialties and experienced in advanced medicine treat more than 500,000 infants, children and adolescents each year.

Roper Mountain Science Center

Roper Mountain Science Center started as a unique partnership between public and private resources to provide local students with innovative opportunities to experience hands-on science enrichment activities.

The Cliffs Residents Outreach

The Cliffs Residents Outreach is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation comprised of volunteers dedicated to enabling Upstate South Carolina children to succeed by focusing on literacy, nutrition and mentoring in Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties.

In addition to the four featured charities, other local charities are supported through the Birdies for Charity program. The Birdies for Charity program is intended to support charitable organizations, services, operations and programs. It was established to support the continuing efforts of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation to provide bonus dollars to participating charities. Donors can make a one-time flat donation or can pledge one cent or more per birdie.

Ticket sales and volunteer registration are now open to the public. To purchase tickets or to volunteer, visit BMWCharityGolf.com.