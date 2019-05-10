Chase the Maverick 5K on Saturday, May 11

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Join the community on Saturday, May 11 at Duncan Park for Meeting Street Academy Spartanburg’s Chase the Maverick 5K. The event will include prizes, local vendors, music, and more!

The 5k race will begin at 9:00 am followed by the 1-mile Kids’ Fun Run at 9:15 am.

Funds received from the race will go toward student wellness and running club at MSAS. This event is open to the entire community. It welcomes anyone who loves Spartanburg to come and join the students, families, teachers, and partners as we race together.

This event is a wonderful way for our MSAS family to continue to grow their community presence and support.

Please visit www.meetingstreetschools.org/msa-spartanburgs-chase-the-maverick-5k/ for additional information.