Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Strengthens its Board Team

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors.

CCP is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer to improve their overall quality of life. The nonprofit serves children and families throughout SC and NC.

“We are so grateful to have the support and guidance of a strong volunteer board of directors,” said Laura Allen, Executive Director of CCP. “The additions we have made this year, individuals who represent both SC and NC, each bring an incredible amount of expertise, talent and energy to the board, along with a real heart for the children and families we serve. Their leadership will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow as an organization and provide assistance to the increasing number of Carolina families that need our services.”

Joining the CCP board are Dr. Ki Young Chung, Landon Cohen and Caney Shuford Gunn (Nene):

Dr. Ki Young Chung of Spartanburg, SC, is a medical oncologist with the Cancer Institute of Prisma Health where he serves as co-director of the Institute for Translational Oncology Research. He is also a principle investigator with Prisma Health NCORP. Dr. Chung received his medical degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD and fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. Prior to joining the Prisma Health Cancer Institute, Dr. Chung worked at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY, with a focus on gastrointestinal oncology. He was on the faculty at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and was an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Cornell University Medical School. In 2009, Dr. Chung won the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center Fellowship Teacher of the Year Award. Dr. Chung is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology. Dr. Chung is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina-Charleston.

Landon Cohen of Spartanburg, SC, is the owner of Spartanburg-based Light Transportation Co., a 24-hour black-car service and co-owner of The Valet LLC, a valet parking business. Cohen attended Ohio University where he was drafted to the NFL by the Detroit Lions. He played in seven NFL seasons between 2008 and 2013 and also played in the Canadian Football League. In 2018, Cohen was named the winner of the Young & Professional in Entrepreneurship award by the Spartanburg Young Professionals.

Caney Shuford Gunn (Nene) of Asheville, NC, is a community philanthropist and retired executive from the Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where she held the position of Associate Director of Development. Nene and her husband, James Thompson Gunn (Jim) were residents of Nashville, TN, for 33 years where they were very active in the community. Nene served as a Sustainer Advisor and chairperson of the Designer’s Show House project for the Junior League of Nashville. She also chaired major fundraising events for Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art and the Belle Meade Plantation and served in leadership roles with the American Cancer Society, Montgomery Bell Academy, The Oak Hill School, Harpeth Hall School and the Parent’s Council at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

The new CCP board chairperson is Ryan E. Gaylord, an associate with Spartanburg-based Hyde Law Firm. Gaylord, who is a graduate of the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, is a native of Alabama. As an active community leader, he is a member of the City of Spartanburg Board of Zoning Appeals and serves as the president of the United Methodist Men of Trinity United Methodist Church of Spartanburg. Gaylord was a member of the Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2017 and is also a member of the community’s Rotary Club. Gaylord and his wife, Brooks, along with their three children make their home in Spartanburg.

In addition to Gaylord, other continuing board members include Karla Butler, Brian Carey, Ruth Cate, Bet Hamilton, Martin Huff, Dot Hull, Marsha Moore, Melinda Moretz, M.D., Sheila Breitweiser, Ed.D, Sky Foster, Stone Kelley-McLeod, Jill Van Pelt and Cal Wicker.

“We are certain that the addition of these three outstanding individuals to our leadership team will strengthen our board and position us well to further our mission to ensure all Carolina children have access to the most appropriate cancer care available,” said Ryan Gaylord, chairperson of the CCP board. “Each of these leaders bring passion, enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge and experience to CCP. They are tremendous assets to our organization, and we are excited to have them on board to help guide CCP as we broaden our reach and serve more and more families in NC and SC.”

Started in 2001, CCP grew from a project of the Spartanburg Breakfast Optimist Club. The organization first existed to help families in Spartanburg County, SC, but has now expanded its reach to encompass families throughout all of North and South Carolina.

Children are referred to CCP by social workers at their pediatric oncology treatment centers. After identifying specific needs, CCP continues to partner with them throughout their childhood cancer journey until the child reaches 21. The nonprofit provides transportation, food and lodging for families who travel great distances frequently to obtain lifesaving treatment their children need.