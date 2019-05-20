Day Center Pilot Program to Provide New Tool in Addressing Homelessness

The city and its partners have announced the pilot program for a new homeless day shelter, the Spartanburg Opportunity Center, to be housed in the Northwest Recreation Center.

Beginning in July, homeless people in Spartanburg will be able to shower, wash clothes, store personal items, charge their phones, and receive mail in the facility, filling a crucial gap in service for some of the most vulnerable members of our community. The center will also offer a central location for service providers to connect and provide help for those in need.

The pilot program will utilize a portion of the Northwest Center two afternoons per week, with an eye towards a potential expansion into the entire facility when the city decommissions the facility after the competition of the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center in spring of 2020.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Karl Rogozenski, Regional Coordinator with Catholic Charities of South Carolina and Beth Rutherford, Executive Director of Spartanburg Interfaith Hospitality Network about the new pilot program and the potential future of the Spartanburg Opportunity Center.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.