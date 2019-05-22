Department of Commerce Launches New S.C. Innovation Resource

The S.C. Department of Commerce’s Office of Innovation has announced the launch of Scribble – an online tool for the state’s innovation community.

Providing individuals and businesses a platform to access resources, this new site is designed to highlight South Carolina’s exceptional ingenuity and create a common place for users to access a variety of helpful tools.

“South Carolina’s burgeoning innovation sector has come a long way, and this new, state-of-the-art platform will ensure that entrepreneurs have all they need to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “Inspired by our human nature to document or write down that ‘ah-ha’ moment, we’re excited to celebrate our innovators through Scribble.”

With access to company video features, podcasts, blogs and events, Scribble allows users to create a profile to save resources and content, further enhancing the innovation community’s connectivity. Launched at the 2019 DigSouth Tech Summit in Charleston, S.C., Scribble will help innovators connect with startup programs, venture capital and other resources around the state.

For more information, visit www.scribblesc.com.