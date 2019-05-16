Embrace All Aspects of Health During Women’s Health Week

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

How many times do we try to eat right, exercise, eliminate stress factors, and get a good night’s sleep with no success? Well that stops now!

May 12-18 is National Women’s Health Week. Use this time to start a routine to keep your mind, body, and spirit healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), taking these steps can lead to better health:

• Visit a doctor or nurse for a well-woman visit (checkup) and preventive screenings.

• Get active. Try to move more than you sit during the day and aim for 75 to 300 minutes of exercise each week, depending on the intensity level.

• Eat healthy. Focus on incorporating more fruits and vegetables and lean meats. Be mindful of calories, sodium, sugar, cholesterol and fat.

• Pay attention to mental health, including getting enough sleep and managing stress. Learn about depression among women.

• Avoid unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking, texting while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt or bicycle helmet.

According to the 2018 South Carolina Health Assessment, here are some health findings about women in South Carolina. Read the full assessment for more statistics.

• The prevalence of South Carolina women delaying medical care due to cost was higher than South Carolina males.

• Non-Hispanic Black women experienced a higher rate of new cases of late-stage breast cancer than non-Hispanic White women. South Carolina ranks 19th in the nation for new cases of breast cancer. White women are diagnosed at a higher rate than Black women; however, Black women die at a higher rate (almost 50% higher). In 2015, there was a total of 4,077 new cases of breast cancer, of these, 1,306 were diagnosed as late-stage.

• In 2016, 75% of South Carolina women aged 50 to 74 years old received a mammogram within the last two years.

• South Carolina ranks 19th in the nation for new cases of cervical cancer. Black women are diagnosed at a higher rate than White women and also die at a higher rate. There were 216 new cases of invasive cervical cancer in 2015.

• In 2016, approximately 90% of women aged 21 to 65 years old reported having a Pap smear within the past three years.

• Every year, more than 195,000 women in South Carolina are victimized by sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

If you are not as healthy as you would like to be at your current age, it is never too late to start! View the Healthy Living by Age page to gauge your health from ages 20s-90s. Think you’ve got your health covered? Find out your health score.