Friends of the Spartanburg County Public Libraries’ Spring Book Sale

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

The Friends of the Spartanburg County Public Libraries invite you to attend the Spring Book Sale at Pages on Pine on Friday, May 17 for Friends members and Saturday, May 18 for the public.

The sales take place on Friday, May 17 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm for Friends members only, with memberships available at the door. A Friends membership costs $5 for students and $10 for adults.

The wider public can participate in the book sale on Saturday, May 18 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In each sale, books will be sold at 50% off or $1 for hardback books and $0.50 for paperback books.

Visit www.infodepot.org or call 864-285-9013 or 864-585-0111 for more information.

The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit group that advocates for public libraries. Some of the ways the Friends help are by raising funds to enhance programs, helping with public book sales, offering speakers in the Dennis L. Bruce Author Series, promoting the Libraries in the community, and staying informed about libraries’ needs.