GSP Airport Keeps the Entire Family Entertained With Free Livestreams

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is the first airport in the United States to provide travelers free livestreaming of ToonMobile, a compilation of kid-friendly content from Warner Media’s Cartoon Network to keep kids of all ages entertained while waiting for their flight.

This new service is available just in time for the busy spring and summer travel periods when the airport sees an increase in travel by families. This includes plenty of younger travelers headed to exciting vacation destinations.

In addition, travelers can also livestream CNN Airport Network that includes live sporting events such as NCAA® March Madness® Tournament games, professional football and basketball, along with access to HBO’s award-winning “Real Sports.”

“We are excited to provide this value-added amenity at GSP,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s vice president of commercial business and communications. “This programming keeps travelers updated on the news and provides entertainment options for the whole family. We are proud to be the first airport in the nation to offer the ToonMobile service and we are thrilled that CNN Airport Network chose to launch it at GSP.”

“CNN Airport Network has the unique opportunity to provide relevant content from Warner Media’s world-class portfolio of entertainment brands to over 323 million travelers each year,” said Debbie Cooper, senior vice president & general manager CNN Airport Network. “We are delighted to provide this family-friendly content to all the travelers who come through Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and we welcome working with all our airport partners to provide this additive quality experience to travelers.”

Passengers can access the livestream entertainment by logging on the airport’s free Wi-Fi network and choosing the programming they wish to view.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is conveniently located between Greenville and Spartanburg, along I-85. More than 2.3 million passengers per year are served by six major airlines offering more than 100 total daily flights to 19 destinations and one-stop connections to hundreds of cities across the globe. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including automotive parts and other goods regularly flown to and from Europe and Mexico as well as throughout the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com.

