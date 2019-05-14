GSP’s Passenger Activity Continues to Soar

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has experienced 18 consecutive months of increased passenger activity and the streak isn’t expected to end anytime soon.

The airport had 207,798 passengers this past March compared to 179,897 in March 2018. That’s a 15.5% increase and the fifth straight month that GSP had a double-digit percentage increase in passenger activity.

“Airlines continue to increase seats and use larger aircraft for operations to and from GSP,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “We appreciate the passengers who are using GSP and making it clear that the Upstate is a market that airlines should focus on.”

The streak is expected to continue over the next few months. American Airlines is adding an additional flight for a total of three daily to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW) and a fourth daily flight to Washington National Airport (DCA).

In addition, Frontier Airlines’ popular service to Las Vegas and Orlando returns and service to Denver doubles to four times a week.

GSP’s cargo activity was up 1.4% in March (11.4 million pounds) compared to 11.3 million pounds in March 2018.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is conveniently located between Greenville and Spartanburg, along I-85. More than 2.3 million passengers per year are served by six major airlines offering more than 100 total daily flights to 19 destinations and one-stop connections to hundreds of cities across the globe. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including automotive parts and other goods regularly flown to and from Europe and Mexico as well as throughout the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com