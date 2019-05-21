Hub City Writers Project Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Hub City Writers Project will receive a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the agency’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019.

The Hub City Writers Project funding grant is for the purposes of funding the Writing in Place Conference, the Writer in Residence program, and expanding workshop programming. Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.

“These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Organizations such as Hub City Writers Project are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired.”

“We are very gratified to receive this endorsement from the NEA,” said Hub City Writers Project Executive Director Anne Waters. “With this grant we will be able to expand the reach of our literary programming thus furthering our mission to cultivate readers and nurture writers. We are proud of the impact we have had on the literary arts in Spartanburg and the NEA’s recognition and monetary commitment is an honor.”

With funding from the NEA and other partners, Hub City Writers Project will continue to offer and improve the Writing in Place Conference at Wofford College, which celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year, the Writer in Residence program now in partnership with HubBub and the Chapman Cultural Center, and expanding workshop opportunities to include three spring and three fall workshops at the Spartanburg Public Library.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.