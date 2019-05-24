Mamma Mia Presented by Spartanburg District 7

Get ready to sing and dance as the romantic musical comedy Mamma Mia makes its way to Spartanburg’s Chapman Cultural Center. Performances take place at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, and at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 26.

Set on a colorful Greek island, Mamma Mia’s plot serves as the background for a wealth of ABBA songs. An independent hotelier is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

As the selection for this year’s annual district-wide musical, this is one you don’t want to miss! Seats are reserved, and tickets are still available!

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students. For advance tickets, contact the Chapman Cultural Center at 864-542-2787 or online at www.chapmanculturalcenter.com.