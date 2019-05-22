Mast General Store Celebrates Land Trust Day, June 1

Mast General Store will celebrate this year’s Land Trust Day on June 1, marking the 16th year for this important event. Land conservancy partners will be in each location sharing news of their latest easements, upcoming hikes and outings, and how you can help save open spaces.

At the end of the day, the Mast Store in Greenville will donate 20% of the day’s sales to the Upstate Forever to enable this group to continue its work.

John Muir said, “Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul.” That sentiment is even truer today in our fast-paced world. We need, we require, the healing touch of nature for mind, body, and soul.

While land trusts save beautiful places, the work they do is important on many levels. Aside from ensuring clean water and wildlife habitat, land trusts also help family farms stay in the family and culturally important pieces of land remain in their original states.

The Greenville store will partner with Upstate Forever, a nonprofit conservation organization that protects critical lands, waters, and the unique character of Upstate South Carolina. Over the past two decades, the group has worked to protect the natural assets that make the Upstate so special — our farmlands, forests, natural areas, rivers, and clean air. They are committed to ensuring that our communities are vibrant and retain their green spaces, outdoor heritage, and unique identities in the face of rapid development and significant sprawl.

Stop by any Mast Store on Saturday, June 1 to learn more about land trusts and to support conservation efforts in the local area. For more information, call the Mast Store in Greenville at 864-235-1883.