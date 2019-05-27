Omni Point of Sale Set to Open June 5

Omni Point of Sale is a new concept for purchasing point‐of‐sale equipment founded by a single mom who needed to pay a light bill in 2009.

The company focuses on a brick-and-mortar approach to point-of-sale systems and merchant service purchasing.

The showroom is full of equipment and software to test before you purchase and demos are easily scheduled. The process is changing the industry from selling an idea on paper to testing and purchasing a tangible item. For those that are not so hands on, visit omniposandbarcode.com to view purchase solutions.

“The biggest complaint we get is that business owners need support during their equipment purchase and afterwards, we are here to ensure everyone gets hands on attention, great customer service, and rewards for shopping with Omni!” said Sherian Wells, founder and CEO.

Omni Point of Sale along with the Spartanburg Chamber will host a grand opening on Wednesday, June 5 at 3:00 pm. Omni Point of Sale is located at 1398 Boiling Springs Rd, Suite D. Spartanburg, SC 29303.