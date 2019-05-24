Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents Fun Home

Proud Mary Theatre Company presents the South Carolina premiere of the Tony-winning and groundbreaking musical Fun Home, with a live orchestra June 7-16 at the West Main Artists Co-Operative in Spartanburg.

Winner of Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score, Fun Home by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori is based on the best-selling graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, “Fun Home: A Family Tragicom” and set in the Bechdel family FUNeral home.

Three actors portray Alison at different ages as she recounts her childhood in the family business, her first year at college, and her attempts to unlock the mysteries surrounding her father’s life.

Fun Home is directed by Kate Roark, who helmed Spamalot at Spartanburg Little Theatre and Proud Mary Theatre’s 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.

Janice Issa Wright (The Rocky Horror Show, Spring Awakening, Urinetown at The Warehouse Theatre) is music director and will conduct the live orchestra.

The cast includes Samantha Eyler as Alison Bechdel, Paige Vasel (The Warehouse Theatre’s The Rocky Horror Show) as Medium Alison, and Eve Begelman as Small Alison.

Boyd Galloway and Kelly Davis play parents Bruce and Helen Bechdel, while Joshua Begelman and Noah Fitzer are her brothers John and Christian; and Hannah Searcy (Spartanburg Little Theatre’s Ariel in The Little Mermaid) is Joan and Andy Lecture (Southern Baptist Sissies) is Roy and other characters.

Fun Home runs June 7-16 at the West Main Artists Co-Operative, 578 West Main St. in Spartanburg. Shows are Friday-Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm, with one Thursday show on June 13 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $15-25.

For more information, visit www.proudmarytheatre.com.