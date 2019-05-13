S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to Issue REAL IDs at GSP

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is once again teaming up with the SC DMV to bring the agency’s mobile office to the airport on Wednesday, May 15.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, federal law requires your driver’s license or identification card to be REAL ID compliant in order to board a domestic, commercial flight, among other federal activities. A South Carolina REAL ID has a gold star to indicate that it meets federal standards.

“Don’t procrastinate—if you want to purchase a REAL ID, take advantage of shorter lines and do it now,” said Kevin Schwedo, SCDMV’s executive director. “These mobile office opportunities, like the one on May 15, make it easy to check this off your to-do list.”

GSP hosted the SC DMV mobile office on two previous occasions. The last event in January saw the largest number of participants at any SCDMV mobile event.

“As the October 2020 deadline approaches, the demand for REAL IDs will only increase,” said Kim Davis, GSP’s customer service and community relations manager. “Bringing the SCDMV mobile office to the airport provides an opportunity for GSP passengers to update their credentials without the long wait at the DMV. The whole process can be completed in 15 minutes or less.”

The SC DMV will be located in the GSP Conference Center from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm to issue REAL IDs for people with the correct documentation. South Carolina residents wanting to purchase a REAL ID on May 15 must be U.S. citizens and bring original or government-issued copies of the following documentation:

• Proof of identity (government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport)

• Proof of social security number

• Two proofs of current, physical S.C. address

• Proof of all legal name changes

For a complete list of the documents accepted for each category above, please visit scdmvonline.com and look for the United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93). You can also email [email protected] with additional questions. A REAL ID license is valid for eight years and costs $25. All types of payment are accepted at the mobile office.