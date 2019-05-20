SCDNR to Provide Courtesy Boat Inspections During Memorial Day Weekend

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will hold courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Courtesy boat inspection sites:
|Date
|Boat Landing
|Time
|County
|May 25
|Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Fairfield
|May 25
|Allison Creek Landing, Lake Wylie
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|York
|May 26
|River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell
|2-4 p.m.
|Anderson
|May 26
|Twelve Mile, Lake Hartwell
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Pickens
|May 27
|Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Clarendon
|May 27
|Lake Murray Dam
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Lexington
|May 27
|Remleys Point Landing, Wando River
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Charleston
|May 27
|Edgar Glenn (Lemon Island) Landing, Chechesee River
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Beaufort
To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.