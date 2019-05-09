Smokey Joe’s Café at Spartanburg Little Theatre

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

The greatest hits of the ’50s and ’60s are served up nightly at Smokey Joe’s Café, a sizzling song and dance celebration that has audiences coast to coast on their feet and dancing in the aisles.

On stage through May 12 at the Chapman Cultural Center, Smokey Joe’s Café features 40 of the greatest songs every recorded, all written by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, and made famous by musical legends like the Coasters, the Drifters, Ben E. King, and Elvis Presley

“We can’t think of a better way to close our epic 2018-2019 season than with Broadway’s longest running musical revue of all time,” says Jay Coffman, Executive Artistic Director of the Spartanburg Little Theatre. “Leiber and Stoller’s songs were not only great rock n’ roll, but audiences will recognize a variety of musical influences like swing, jazz, R&B, blues, and gospel. There’s something for all fans of great music.”

Smokey Joe’s Café made its Broadway debut in 1995 and ran for close to 5 years and 2,036 performances. It still remains Broadway’s longest running musical revue and was nominated for 7 Tony Awards. Featured songs include “Stand By Me”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “Poison Ivy”, “Love Potion #9”, “On Broadway”, “Yakety Yak”, “Spanish Harlem” and many more of rock n’ roll’s greatest hits and ten of the Upstate’s most talented performers.

“If you’re ready for a rocking good time, Smokey Joe’s Café is the place to be,” says Coffman. “The energy is high, the cast is on fire, and the music is timeless.”

Spartanburg Little Theatre invites you to celebrate Mother’s Day before the May 12 matinee performance with complementary mimosas and sweets. The “Matinee and Mom-osas” reception begins at 2:00 pm followed by the performance of Smokey Joe’s Cafe at 3:00 pm. Mimosas and sweets are included with the price of admission.

Smokey Joe’s Café performances are May 10 and 11 at 8:00 pm; and March 5, 11, and 12 at 3:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Chapman Cultural Center box office at (864) 542-2787 or by ordering online at www.chapmanculturalcenter.org. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $20 for students. A discount of 20% is available for groups of ten or more.

Smokey Joe’s Café is sponsored by Summit Hills (Gold Sponsor) and Spartanburg Family Dentistry (Silver Sponsor).