Sparkle City Chiropractic to Open at Drayton Mills

Sparkle City Chiropractic plans to open its first office at Drayton Mills in summer 2019.

Laura Taylor, DC is excited to join the growing, vibrant Drayton community. “As soon as we saw it, we loved it,” said Taylor, a Myrtle Beach native. “From the trail and new schools, to all of the businesses here and, of course, the apartments, we love the atmosphere. We’re excited to be part of a big change in the health of the Spartanburg community.”

Sparkle City Chiropractic will occupy the nearly 1,300-square-foot Suite 309. The location fronts Drayton Road and is directly across from Palmetto Proactive Healthcare and across the plaza from Burn Boot Camp Spartanburg, Bella Latte and the soon-to-open Lauren Ashtyn Collection Extension Bar & Salon. Taylor has been practicing in Greenville and Spartanburg since August 2016. She is a graduate of Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg.

“I enjoy being able to see people who have tried every other route with a medical issue, and haven’t had success, and then they come see me and find improvement with something that they’ve struggled with for years,” Taylor said, adding that she hopes to be able to change the public’s perception of chiropractic from being a last resort to a first choice.

“It’s more than neck and back pain,” Taylor said. “By getting adjusted, you’re able to heal the body from the inside out.”

Drayton Mills, including its 289 luxury loft apartments, is the largest historic restoration project in South Carolina to date. Formerly mill warehouses that were constructed between 1902 and 1950, Drayton Mills Marketplace offers mixed-use, commercial space with a variety of floorplans for restaurant, retail and office tenants. For more information on Drayton Mills, visit DraytonMills.com.

Follow Sparkle City Chiropractic on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sparklecitychiropractic.

