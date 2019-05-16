Spartanburg ArtWalk on Thursday, May 17

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late.

Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. So come on out, enjoy wine and cheese with friends, and discover what makes Spartanburg one of South Carolina’s six cultural districts!

The following venues are participating in the May ArtWalk:

AC Hotel Spartanburg

Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg

Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery

Coldwell Banker Caine

Cribbs Kitchen

Drayton Mills

Good Karma

HUB-BUB

Lucy Boland Studio Space

Neue South and Shelley Art Co.

Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts

SPACE

Spartanburg Art Museum

Spartanburg Science Center (40th Anniversary Celebration)

The Art Lounge

The Johnson Collection Gallery

The Kindred Spirits

UPSTATE Gallery on Main

West Main Artists Co-Op

Please visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information and to view a map of all the participating galleries.