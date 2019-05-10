Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The featured performer on Sunday, May 19 is Jordan Lawson. Jordan is a 17 year-old artist from Union, South Carolina. He is a senior at Union County High School and a concurrent student at USC-Union. He has been performing since he was 10 years old. Music is his passion, and what makes him happiest in life.

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.