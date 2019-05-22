United Community Bank Donates to the Soup Kitchen of Spartanburg

United Community Bank is proud to have recently presented the Soup Kitchen of Spartanburg with a $250 donation. The donation was organized by United’s Spartanburg team members due to the positive impact the Soup Kitchen has had on the community.

“It was an easy decision for us to donate to the Soup Kitchen of Spartanburg because we all greatly admire the work they do,” said Lynne Monroe, Branch Manager. “Every day, they serve hot meals to people in our community who otherwise may not have access to one. We are honored to help them further their mission.”

The Soup Kitchen of Spartanburg stands to serve the less fortunate by offering them three crucial commodities: food for nourishment, kindness for their souls and hope for the future. The donation made on behalf of United Community Bank will help purchase food and goods to serve those in need in Spartanburg County.

Visit www.helpthekitchen.org for additional information and for ways to provide support.