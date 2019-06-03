Spartanburg Library Headquarters will host author Kristy Woodson Harvey on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:00 pm. The first 100 guests will receive a free copy of Harvey’s latest novel!

What goes into writing a beach read? Hear from Kristy Woodson Harvey, author of the novels Dear Carolina, Slightly South of Simple, and The Secret to Southern Charm. Southern Living has included Harvey’s books on their Most Anticipated Beach Reads list. This is your chance to get beach ready too–the first 100 who come to the event will receive a free copy of Harvey’s latest novel, The Southern Side of Paradise! There will be a signing after the event.

Kristy blogs with her mom Beth Woodson on Design Chic about how creating a beautiful home can be the catalyst for creating a beautiful life. Design Chic is the inaugural member of the design blogger hall of fame, sponsored by Traditional Home, and winner of Amara’s Best Luxury Blog, as chosen by Roberto Cavalli. She also loves connecting with readers on kristywoodsonharvey.com.

Spartanburg County Public Library HQ is located at 151 S Church St Ext. Visit hubcity.org/events/2019/beach-reads-night-at-spartanburg-library-featuring-kristy-woodson-harvey/ for additional information.