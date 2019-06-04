BMW of North America Reports May 2019 U.S. Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.7 percent in May 2019 for a total of 27,109 over the 26,662 vehicles sold in May 2018.

The BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle continues to be the best-selling BMW model in the U.S. with nearly 6,200 units sold in May 2019. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles in total – including X1 through X7 – account for 56% of BMW sales YTD.

The all-new BMW 3 Series sedan – the core of the BMW “Ultimate Driving Machine” brand – is proving that there is still room for a high-performing sports sedan in the U.S. market, selling more than 4,300 units in May 2019.

“We owe much of our continued growth in 2019 to the new 3 Series sedan and our fleet of U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “I’ve said it before, but as a result of our ongoing product offensive, we have the right product that our customers are looking for right now.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, May 2019

May 2019 May 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW passenger cars 13,566 17,074 – 20.5 67,613 79,647 – 15.1% BMW light trucks 13,543 9,588 41.2 57,200 44,332 29% TOTAL BMW 27,109 26,662 1.7 124,813 123,979 0.7%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 29.7 percent in May 2019 vs. May 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.

MINI Brand Sales

For May, MINI USA reported 2,822 vehicles sold, a decrease of 33.2 percent from the 4,226 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 10,306 vehicles, a decrease of 15.1 percent from May 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 21,621 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from May 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,201 vehicles, a decrease of 13 percent from May 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,807 vehicles, a decrease of 6.7 percent from May 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, May 2019

May 2019 May 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW CPO 10,306 12,145 -15.1% 47,878 52,998 -9.7% BMW Total Pre-Owned 21,621 23,147 -6.6% 102,611 101,005 1.6% MINI CPO 1,201 1,381 -13.0% 5,381 5,146 4.6% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,807 3,009 -6.7% 12,510 12,809 -2.3%