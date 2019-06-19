EPA Contributes More Than $30 Million for SC Water Infrastructure Improvements

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the availability of $30,693,000 in funds to assist South Carolina with improving drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Helping our states invest in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure ensures clean and safe water necessary to support local needs,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “EPA is committed to investing in local projects that will boost the economy while improving water systems and public health.”

The State Revolving Funds (SRFs) require state matching, loan repayments, and interest that flows back to the funds. With more than 30 years of federal capitalization grants and state contributions, approximately $80 billion has been invested into these programs. According to the agency’s estimate of national drinking water and wastewater needs, over $743 billion is needed for water infrastructure improvements. Through loan repayments and investment earnings, the SRFs have leveraged these contributions to provide more than $170 billion in financial assistance to over 39,900 water quality infrastructure projects and 14,500 drinking water projects across the country.

This year, EPA is making available more than $1 billion in new federal grant funding for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). This funding can be used for loans that help drinking water systems install controls to treat contaminants such as PFAS and improve distribution systems by removing lead service lines. In addition, more than $50 million in DWSRF grant funding is available to tribes, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia to use for drinking water system upgrades.

EPA is also providing approximately $1.6 billion in new federal grant funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). This funding is available for a wide range of water infrastructure projects, including modernizing aging wastewater infrastructure, implementing water reuse and recycling, and addressing stormwater. More than $64 million in CWSRF grant funding is available to tribes, certain U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia for infrastructure projects.

For more information, visit www.epa.gov/drinkingwatersrf and www.epa.gov/cwsrf.