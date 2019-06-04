Hub City Creative Writing Camp for 10- to 13-Year-Olds

This week-long camp, led by award-winning author Kim Wright, will focus on how writers get their inspiration and explore different literary genres, including poetry, memoir, graphic novels, and performance drama.

The camp takes place at Chapman Cultural Center and is scheduled for June 10 through June 14, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Thursday, and 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday. The cost is $250 and lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday.

Each day campers will begin their journey at the Chapman Cultural Center using journaling techniques and writing prompts to get the creative juices flowing.

Campers will then set out on scavenger hunts throughout downtown and field trips to locations as varied as Hub City Writers Project, a walking labyrinth and the SCPL Headquarters Library.

By the end of the week, attendants will have assembled an illustrated literary journal based on their explorations, and each will read from their finished work in a presentation for their families.

Visit www.eventbrite.com or call 864-577-9349 for additional information and to register for the camp.