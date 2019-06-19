Living History Saturdays at Walnut Grove Plantation

Take a walk back in time and visit Walnut Grove Plantation as it was 200 years ago during the plantation’s 2019 Living History Saturdays series.

The next Living History Saturday takes place Saturday, July 20 with the theme titled Celebrating Independence. It will be a day of historical fun, starting at 11:00 am with colonial toys and games, militia drills, farm animals, and craft demonstrations. The series will then continue August 10 with ‘Gardening & Farming.’

Visitors can learn about the history of Walnut Grove on guided house tours given every hour between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 2 to 12, and free for Spartanburg County History Association members as well as children under two.

Walnut Grove Plantation was established in 1767 by the Moore family, who were among the first settlers in what is today Spartanburg County. It was opened to the public as a historic site in 1967 and remains as a reminder of how the original residents of Spartanburg lived. Please note that the plantation is currently undergoing a restoration project to help preserve the exterior and surrounding landscape.

Be sure to bring the whole family to watch history come alive! Walnut Grove Plantation is located at 1200 Otts Shoals Rd, Roebuck, SC. More information is available at SpartanburgHistory.org.