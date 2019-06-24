Milliken Acquires Andover Healthcare

Milliken & Company, headquartered in Spartanburg with more than a century of history, has acquired Andover Healthcare, a leading manufacturer of cohesive bandages and compression systems spanning healthcare, animal health, and sports medicine markets.

The acquisition strategically aligns two respected brands in patient care, bringing streamlined, comprehensive, and innovative solutions to healthcare providers. Milliken and Andover Healthcare share a commitment to making a positive impact on the world with high quality, innovative and patient-driven products.

“Andover Healthcare is a natural fit for Milliken. We are equally committed to improving the patient healing experience through innovative solutions, and our shared focus on ethics and integrity unites us culturally,” commented Halsey Cook, Milliken & Company president and CEO. “Our combined expertise and common drive to create innovative solutions invite us to set the bar for comprehensive patient care that helps create a healthier future.”

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, family-owned Andover Healthcare has been manufacturing healthcare solutions since 1976. The company is responsible for many notable developments in healthcare products, including a latex-free bandage and cohesive bandages with controlled compression. Its portfolio complements Milliken Healthcare’s offering of award-winning Active Fluid Management dressings for wound and burn care.

“Joining Milliken is the right progression for Andover Healthcare to usher in its next level of growth,” shared Andover Healthcare founder and CEO, Tom Murphy. “We look forward to serving our customers at a greater capacity with the research, design and manufacturing capabilities as well as trusted brand recognition that Milliken brings.”

