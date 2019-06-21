Mobile Communications America Acquires Hasty’s Communications

Mobile Communications America, headquartered in Spartanburg, has announced the acquisition of Hasty’s Communications. With locations in Brunswick, Ga., Waycross, Ga., as well as Jacksonville, Fla., Hasty’s brings a broadened footprint for MCA in the southeast region.

Since their origin in 1979 as an authorized Motorola Service Center, Hasty’s has specialized in Motorola two-way radios and Avaya business telephone systems, becoming the primary servicer and provider to the public safety and first responders in their territories. They also bring a technical staff with more than 300 years of combined experience in the radio field.

President and owner Steve Banister, based out of Brunswick, raises excitement about the new acquisition, which he says will offer an elevation to the already “stellar level” of service being provided to Motorola’s existing customer base. According to Banister, joining MCA “gives us the opportunity to break into markets we haven’t been in and allows greater access to resources and a larger portfolio of solutions for our customers.”

“We are thrilled for Hasty to join the MCA family,” said Vince Foody of MCA. “They have an outstanding reputation in the communities they serve and align well with the MCA Service-First DNA. We are excited to broaden our reach in Georgia and Florida.”

The acquisition brings MCA’s total locations to 43, spanning Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. MCA will continue to grow through the acquisitions of established Motorola Solution’s Partners.

Visit www.callmc.com for additional information.