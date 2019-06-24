New Interactive Maps on the Energy Office Website

Did you know the South Carolina Energy Office hosts several interactive geographic information system maps on its website?

The solar installations map displays solar photovoltaic systems and capacity in Dominion Energy South Carolina, Santee Cooper, Duke Energy Carolinas, and Duke Energy Progress service territories. Data is available at the zip code and county level!

The natural gas pipelines map displays natural gas utility service territories and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines within a buffer area.

The utility service territories map presents an interactive map of utilities that service each county in South Carolina, in addition to the location of electricity generation plants.

The US Energy Information Administration also hosts an interactive GIS map with a variety of additional layers and information.