SC Ports Handles Record May for Container Volumes, Highest Monthly Record for Inland Port Greer

South Carolina Ports Authority has reported its strongest May on record, with 204,457 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) handled.

Fiscal year-to-date TEU volume is up 9.7 percent, with 2,192,689 TEUs handled since the Port’s fiscal year began in July 2018.

“Our container volumes this fiscal year have been strong compared to FY2018,” said Jim Newsome, SCPA president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing this momentum as we wrap up FY2019 at the end of June.”

As measured in pier containers, or boxes handled, SCPA moved a record 118,048 containers across the docks of its two container terminals in May, surpassing the previous May record of 113,531 pier containers in 2018. Fiscal year-to-date, pier container volume is up 10.2 percent with 1,251,247 boxes handled July through May.

Inland Port Greer handled its highest monthly container volume last month, with 15,563 rail moves. The facility has handled 128,515 rail moves since July 2018.

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s general assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown, and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. SCPA is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet, and the Port is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes, and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach, and environmental responsibility.

For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.