South Carolina Federal Merges With Spartan Federal Credit Union

South Carolina Federal Credit Union is proud to officially announce the acquisition of Spartan Federal Credit Union after a member-approved merger in January.

The financial center will remain in its current location at 930 Charisma Drive in Spartanburg. As a result of the merger, members will now enjoy additional options for service, including fee-free mobile banking, toll-free contact center services and access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs, via the Allpoint Network.

Members will also benefit from additional loan offerings, including mortgages, lines of credit, business loans, and boat loans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spartan Federal Credit Union members to the South Carolina Federal family,” said Scott Woods, President and CEO. “We are committed to investing in the communities we serve and look forward to Doing More Together in the Spartanburg area.”

Members who have questions about the merger are encouraged to call 800-845-0432 between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm Monday through Friday and 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday. South Carolina Federal will also be giving away prizes and special perks just for members on its Facebook page. Check facebook.com/scfederalspartanburg for details on the Summer of DOMOTO.

More information can be found at www.scfederal.org/spartanfederal.