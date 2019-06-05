Southwest Announces New Nonstop Service From GSP to Baltimore

Southwest Airlines will offer new daily nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Baltimore (BWI) beginning in November.

Southwest will offer the only nonstop service on the route, which will provide easy access to the nation’s capital region and connecting service to dozens of additional destinations nationwide.

The new service will begin Nov. 3, 2019.

“This is truly an exciting [time] at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “We are pleased that Southwest Airlines is growing in the Upstate and we are thrilled that travelers across the region will have more options to enjoy Southwest’s low fares and quality service.”

Flights will operate daily on 143-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Tickets for these flights can be purchased now at Southwest.com or by phone at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA. New service to Baltimore complements the airline’s existing service of three daily flights to Atlanta.

“[This] announcement is the latest in a string of exciting airport announcements including a new all-time passenger record for 2018, 19 consecutive months of passenger growth, and the addition of new nonstop service to six cities by four different airlines in the past year,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s vice president of commercial business and communications.